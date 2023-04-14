Peterborough United manager urges players to seize the moment now they've established themselves in the play-off places
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has urged his players to ‘seize the moment’ now they have established themselves in the play-off places.
A six-point Easter weekend, after wins over Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City, left Posh in fifth place in League One with five games remaining, starting with a mouthwatering local derby at relegation-haunted Cambridge United on Saturday (12.30pm kick off).
While play-off rivals have been faltering, Posh have taken 16 points from their last six games to become favourites to finish in a play-off position.
"It’s a great time to have momentum,” Ferguson enthused. “We are looking fit and strong and we are playing very well.
"But momentum can change quickly and we must not let that happen to us.
“There have been a lot of strange results lately and we must make sure we don't suffer any.
"Obviously it’s a big game for everyone on Saturday, especially the fans, but we can’t get sucked into listening to the noise and the hype surrounding the fixture.
"We need to stay calm and just play our game.
"We will need to be competitive obviously, but we need to play at our pace and not get dragged into a scrap.”
Posh have no injury concerns and it would be a major surprise if the team that started both wins over Easter doesn’t start again at Cambridge.