Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill. Photo Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images).

Second round FA Cup opponents Shrewsbury Town are managed by Steve Cotterill, the man who gave McCann the chance to kickstart his playing career by taking on loan to Cheltenham Town from West Ham United.

McCann went on to play 222 games for Cheltenham, scoring 44 goals.

"I know Steve really well,” McCann said. “He was one of my managers at Cheltenham. He took me on loan there.

Grant McCann (left) celebrates a goal for Cheltenham. Photo: Rebecca Naden PA.

"I actually owe him a lot for shaping my career. I was a young boy at West Ham and going into Cheltenham toughened me up a bit.

“It'll be great to see him again. I came up against his team a couple of years ago when I was at Hull a couple of seasons ago .

"It will be a tough game. Shrewsbury recruited well for this season and they've spent a bit of money.”

The Shrews were tipped to have a decent season by many pundits after signing quality third tier players like centre-back Chey Dunkley (from Sheffield Wednesday) and midfielders Jordan Shipley (Coventry) and Tom Bayliss (Preston).

But goalscoring has been a big issue with Shipley, Bayliss and defender Matthew Pennington the club’s joint top scorers with three goals apiece.

Shrewsbury are currently 16th in League One having scored just 17 goals in 19 matches.

