Peterborough United manager steps down for health reasons
Chloe Brown has stepped down as manager of Peterborough United Women for heath reasons.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:21 pm
A replacement has yet to be named, although Peterborough Sports midfielder Dan Lawlor has acted as assistant manager in recent games.
Posh, who slipped back into the National Midlands Division One relegation zone following a 3-1 home defeat to Wem Town last weekend, are next in action at Shropshire-based Wem on Sunday, January 9.