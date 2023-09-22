Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark will wear protection over a deep head gash at Bolton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson appears reasonably satisfied with a steady start made by his new young team, but he believes victory at the injury-stricken Trotters would propel them to a different level.

Posh have no injury concerns themselves other than long-term absentees, goalkeeper Will Blackmore and midfielder Jeando Fuchs, as they attempt to build on Tuesday’s 3-0 home win over Cheltenham, a first success in five League One matches.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during Tuesday's win over Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Winger David Ajiboye returns to the Posh squad after missing the Cheltenham game with a dead leg. Forward Ephron Mason-Clark will play with protection over the deep gash in his head, an injury sustained against Cheltenham which required several stitches.

“Saturday is a really good game for us,” Ferguson said. “We will find out where we are in terms what the league is bringing this season.

"If we can win there, our confidence will shoot up and take us to a different level.

"It’s a tough one obviously. Bolton are strong. Like us they reached the play-offs last season and they’ve brought in more players since.

"They have good home form, they have a real identity to how they play with a lot of attacking options, but they know they will be in for a tough game as well.

"We have stuck to what we said we would do by making the team younger and by introducing more energy, pace and mobility, especially in forward areas.

"But we have to remember there are still seven players here who helped us to the play-offs last season so, although we are young, we have players with a lot of games under their belts.

"I’m pleased with squad. We have good options and good numbers. Obviously we didn’t expect ‘Jonno’ to still be here so we’ve had to readdress that situation, but the players now need to start believing in themselves as much as I believe in them.

"I want to see arrogance and belief, but in a good way. We showed it at Barnsley and for the first 20 minutes at Portsmouth when we looked like a good team.

"We need to do certain things very well to have a chance tomorrow, but we have a gameplan and the players need to stick to it.”