Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson felt his side would have extended their impressive unbeaten run at Reading, but for one controversial piece of refereeing.

Adam Herczeg’s failure to award a penalty for a foul on Ricky-Jade Jones in the second-half of a 3-1 League One defeat baffled the Posh boss who felt a red card should also have been issued.

It was 2-0 at the time, but there was still half an hour to play. Reading added a third goal within a minute and although Posh rallied strongly, and pulled a goal back quickly, they couldn’t score again so suffered their first defeat in nine competitive matches.

Ferguson claimed the assistant referee told Herczeg there was contact on Jones, but he was ignored. The Posh boss, who was cautioned after the incident, waited the cooling off period of 30 minutes after the final whistle before going to speak to the referee.

"I get that referees are human beings,” Ferguson said. “But he must have been the only person in the stadium not to see it as a penalty. Even their staff were saying they’d got away with one. The linesman told me more than once he’d told the referee there was contact and then I get booked because a member of my staff threw a water bottle and they couldn’t identify who did it so the head coach gets booked. I mean, come on.

“The problem is he would have had to give a red card as well as a penalty. I went to see the referee after the game to ask why he didn’t give it and he said he felt there was no contact. I asked why he ignored his linesman and he just said it was his decision.

"It did change the outcome of the game. We get a result no danger if Malik scores the penalty, and he doesn’t tend to miss, and they had been reduced to 10 men. At 2-1 they would become nervy, but instead they score a third goal 60 seconds later so the game changed very quickly. We responded well after that and Ricky had a good chance to make it 3-2, and we finished the game really strongly anyway which was pleasing.

"It wasn’t a bad performance at all, but you can’t concede three goals and expect to win a game of football, and the three we did concede were avoidable through giving the ball away in bad areas and by not tracking midfield runners. We still created chances of our own though.

"Reading are a very good team, but they will know they played against a very good team as well. We lost the game in both boxes which is how many games are decided.”

Centre-back Oscar Wallin missed the game because of ‘an ongoing problem’ but could return for a tricky game on Tuesday (April 1) against a Crawley Town team who won 4-0 at Rotherham United today.