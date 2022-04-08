Peterborough United manager praises the impact of Jonson Clarke-Harris and his fellow strikers ahead of Bristol City test

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a goal for Posh at QPR.

Clarke-Harris has scored five times in his last five Championship matches to make it double figures for the team stuck at the bottom of the table.

The 27 year-old rescued a point for Posh in Tuesday’s home game against Luton with an 86th minute header. He scored 33 goals in last season’s League One promotion campaign, but fitness issues made the start to the current campaign a difficult one.

“Jonson is looking really strong,” McCann said. “He’s scoring regularly and he’s a handful for any centre-back in the Championship. Jonson is a big part of what we do on and off the pitch.

“His goals tally is a good return as he’s not been at the fitness levels he probably wanted. He’s had niggles and stuff going on.

“I’ve been pleased with the contribution of all the forwards since I’ve been here. Jonno, Jack Marriott, Ricky and Sammie Szmodics have all contributed and Kwame Poku was good the other night against Luton. We have a good variety of forwards. They are all different.

“There were a lot of good individual displays in a good team performance against Luton and we’ll need the same against City.