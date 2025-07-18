Peterborough United manager pleased with how his players reacted to a physical game at King's Lynn Town

Oscar Wallin in action for Posh at King's Lynn Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was pleased with how his side dealt with a physical contest at King’s Lynn Town on Friday.

Ferguson felt his side should have had more protection from the referee in a game that finished 1-1. Former Peterborough Sports striker Michael Gyasi scored early on for Lynn with Posh equalising through an own goal just before half-time.

"You always get games in pre-season that don’t go as smoothly as you’d want so you get frustrated,” Ferguson said. “Friendlies are about fitness and you don’t want players to get sent off, but referees have to referee the game properly. We could have done with more protection from him, but the players handled it well. It was an excellent workout for them.

"They kept going and they kept doing what we’d asked of them. The goal we conceded was poor, but we looked stronger as the game wore on. The lads are in a good place and their fitness levels looked good.

"I was generally pleased. Brad Ihionvien was involved in another goal and Noah Freeman played very well in two different defensive positions. He was one of our best players on the night We had a lot of the ball and the lads are having a right go in games.”

Ten of the starting line-up played 90 minutes. The exception was centre-back George Nevett who had a thigh problem and went off early in the second half.

Posh will give another 90 minutes to most a different XI at National League Boston United on Saturday (3pm). Posh skipper and centre-back Sam Hughes is expected to start the game, but is unlikely to finish it after his belated start to pre-season.