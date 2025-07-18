An own goal saved Peterborough United from defeat in the Friday night friendly at King's Lynn Town

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh at King's Lynn Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United needed an own goal to avoid defeat in the Friday night friendly at King’s Lynn Town.

It was in fact decided unfriendly at times with Posh on the receiving end of some meaty challenges from the National League North side.

Posh were certainly knocked off their stride for long periods after falling behind to a precisie ninth minute strike from Michael Gyasi. Gyasi was top scorer for Peterborough Sports last season.

Young Posh full-back Noah Freeman had already made a goal-line clearance before his side conceded and after goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic had seen a clearance charged down. The referee signalled for a foul anyway, but Freeman wasn’t to know that as he made a fine intervention.

Cian Hayes in action for Posh at King's Lynn. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bilokapic was seen in a much better light when he made a decent stop to thwart Gyasi’s next attempt at goal before Posh woke up. Cian Hayes fired wide after a neat link up with Kyrell Lisbie and Oscar Wallin shot wide when well placed at the far post from a corner.

Brad Ihionvien sent a header just past a before the in-form centre-forward played a big part in the Posh equaliser just before the break. Ihionvien muscled his way into space and forced a save from the home ‘keeper, but the ball rebounded against defender Michael Clunen and over the line.

The game was physical throughout and several home players would have received yellow cards in a League One game.

Adam Marriott should have fired Lynn ahead just past the hour mark, but he missed the target from close range after a splendid move. Theo Williams then fired over for the hosts as Posh struggled to unlock the home defence despite plenty of possession in the sticky conditions. Williams also saw a shot blocked with Bilokapic turning a follow-up effort from Kyle Callan-McFadden over the crossbar,

Inhionvien finished the game with an acrobatic effort that drifted off target, but in truth Posh rarely looked like scoring in the second-half.

Posh: Bilokapic, Johnston, Freeman, Wallin, Nevett (sub Fox, 48 mins), Collins, O’Brien-Brady, Conn-Clarke, Hayes, Ihionvien, Lisbie. Subs Smith, Fox, Changunda Gbajumo.

Attendance: 1,186.