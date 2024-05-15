Posh boss Darren Ferguson applauds the club's fans after the final game of last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Manager Darren Ferguson has identified the areas that need improvement to enable Peterborough United to win automatic promotion next season.

Ferguson felt his young side had the ability to win League One in the season just finished, but fell short because of persistent issues at both ends of the pitch.

The 52 year-old is confident he can address those problems and ensure Posh have a big push for a top two finish in a division he expects to be weaker in 2024-25.

Ferguson also expects the nucleus of his squad to remain and he insists the players are happy to stay.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action in his final Posh match. Photo David Lowndes.

"I spoke to everyone individually after our season finished and they enjoyed playing here,” Ferguson said. “They enjoyed the style of play and how we went about tackling the season as a whole.

"It was also great for the players to be given such a great send off by the fans even though our season didn’t end the way we wanted. That meant a lot to them and it was the way the fans were all season. They really got behind us.

"I expect Ronnie Edwards to leave and maybe one other, but the nucleus of the squad will still be here and with some additions – and we are close on a couple – we can have a right go at automatic promotion next season. That will be the aim.

"Our recruitment will stay the same. We will be young again. We can’t have a three-year plan and then rip it up after one season.

"I felt we could win the league last season, but on reflection we conceded too many goals from set-pieces and, unusually for this club, we didn’t have a 25-goal striker.

"I reckon the division will be weaker next season, especially if Bolton go up as well, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m not getting any younger, but the enthusiasm is still there.”

The Posh top scorer in League One last season was winger Ephron Mason-Clark with 14 goals, and he is now a Coventry City player.

Ferguson described Jadel Katongo and Peter Kioso as two of the best loan signings he’s ever picked up, but he expects the former to join a Championship club next season.