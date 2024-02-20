Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Blackpool on Saturday. Photo David Lowndes.

The 24 year-old draws many fouls in a game and was dumped to the ground on several occasions by Blackpool players in Saturday’s League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium, but Ferguson believes that’s down to his player's own skill, balance and strength, rather than any premeditated malice.

Posh are in Blackpool tonight (Tuesday) for a Bristol Street Motors semi-final when the stakes couldn’t be higher as the winners march on to a Wembley Final.

"Opponents aren’t going to let Ephron do what he wants,” Ferguson stated. “They often have two on him with midfielders tracking across as well, but that leaves space for others which we can exploit.

"Ephron is a brave boy who is used to rough treatment, but it’s not a case of defenders going out to kick him. Ephron is so quick and strong with such good balance it’s inevitable he will draw a lot of fouls, but he’s a brave boy who never complains.

"It’s his physicality that helped him get a move to the Championship.”