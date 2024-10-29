Manager Darren Ferguson insists Peterborough United will do all they can to persuade star men Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou to sign extended contracts at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the boss also accepts everyone involved with Posh needs to be realistic about the situation. Both players are out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Captain Kyprianou would then be able to leave on a free transfer, although Posh could still claim a compensation fee for Poku who would still be under 24 when his current deal expires.

Poku was linked with a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Monday, but there is no suggestion Posh would sell either player in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwame Poku celebrates a Posh goal earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

"I’ve had some time off from transfer speculation,” Ferguson said. “And now I guess I’m going to have two months of it again. It’s what happens at this club and I’m used to it. Of course we have tried to get Hector and Kwame to sign new deals and we will try again, but we have to be realistic about their situations. We would get some compensation for Kwame because of his age, but I’m not sure how much that would mean.”