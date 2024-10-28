Championship side Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a January transfer window bid for Peterborough United star Kwame Poku.

Respected National journalist Alan Nixon made the link on Monday as Rovers look to strengthen their squad for a Championship promotion push in the New Year. Rovers are currently sixth, the final play-off place.

Poku (23) has been the standout star for Posh this season. The winger is the joint top scorer in League One with seven goals and has also been credited with four assists. He was League One’s ‘Player of the Month’ for September.

Posh are trying to persuade Poku to extend his current deal beyond the end of the 2024-25 season. It’s thought unlikely the player will oblige, especially if they remain in League One, as he’s bound to be in demand from higher level clubs in January and next summer. Posh are unlikely to let Poku leave in January as they believe they would still be able to command a fee for him in the summer as he would still be under 24 when his existing contract expires on June 30.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Bolton on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh signed Poku for an undisclosed fee in August, 2021. He has made 131 appearances for Posh and scored 25 goals.

Blackburn signed Sammie Szmodics from Posh in August 2022 and he went to tear up the Championship before earning a move to Premier League Ipswich Town.