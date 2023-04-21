Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is ready for the visit of Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There will be almost 4,000 Ipswich fans in a capacity crowd of around 13,000 on Saturday to watch Posh take on the favourites for the automatic promotion from League One.

But Ferguson points to his team’s form against other clubs with huge followings since the turn of the year.

"Derby, Plymouth and Portsmouth brought lots of fans and we beat them all,” Ferguson said.

"We coped well with those occasions and I expect us to cope well on Saturday against a very good Ipswich side.

"We’ve done well against the teams who have come and had a go at us and we’re looking forward to this game.

"It should be a good football match between two good footballing teams. There will be no extra motivation required for this game. It looks after itself.

"These games are why we are in football. When I was on my break these are the game I missed. Quality teams and a fantastic atmosphere.

"We have to respect Ipswich without fearing them. You'd expect a club of their size to challenge at the top of League One, but it’s easier said than done so the manager has done a great job.

"When you are well-coached with good players and a real identity you tend to do well.

"We know we will have to play very well to get the result we want, but we have been playing very well which is why we’ve been winning

"Our focus will be on how we can hurt them as it is against every opponent.

"We’re not thinking about the play-offs yet, but this game will be like a play-off match because of how much is at stake for both teams.

"But I want my team to play freely and with confidence.”

Ferguson has selection issues on the right-hand side of his defence because of the expected absence of Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward. He might also tinker with his midfield set-up to counter the attacking threat of League One's top-scoring team

“Whoever we pick, we will give them a tough game,” Ferguson added.

The top two scorers

Posh start Saturday in fifth place, a point ahead of both Bolton Wanderers and Derby County.