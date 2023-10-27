News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Peterborough United manager on Archie Collins and his likely replacement at Blackpool, plus updates on Malik Mothersille and Ryan De Havilland

Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins would probably have missed Saturday’s League One match at Blackpool even if he hadn’t been suspended.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Archie Collins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comArchie Collins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Archie Collins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Collins picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Port Vale which means an automatic one-match ban.

And the tackle that led to the caution also led to a bang on the head which forced the 24 year-old off the pitch in the first half with a concussion injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On-loan centre-back Jadle Katongo replaced Collins at Vale Park and performed well, but is not certain to fend off specialist midfielder Ryan De Havilland in the battle to start at Bloomfield Road.

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

"Archie was feeling very groggy after the Port Vale game,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed. “We are now having to follow certain protocols which pretty much means a different test every day.

"Archie was feeling a bit better today, but he will have another test on Monday and we will take it from there.

"Jadel did very when he went on. The game suited him, but it’s a different game tomorrow and I have a decision to make whether I stick with Jadel or play Ryan alongside Hector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jadel is a very good player and he has played in three positions for us already, but he is a centre-back.

"Having worked with him now though I can see him playing in central midfield as well.”

Blackpool still say the participation of their former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn tomorrow is touch and go. Norburn has missed the last two Blackpool games with a neck problem.

Ferguson has confirmed his club’s former Chelsea striker Malik Mothersille remains on course to make his first-team debut at home to Spurs Under 21s in an EFL Trophy match next Tuesday (October 31, 7pm kick off).

"We’re sticking to the plan with Malik so he will play against Spurs after training all weekend,” Ferguson said. “He is looking very good though.”

Related topics:Darren FergusonBlackpoolLeague One