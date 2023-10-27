Archie Collins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Collins picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Port Vale which means an automatic one-match ban.

And the tackle that led to the caution also led to a bang on the head which forced the 24 year-old off the pitch in the first half with a concussion injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan centre-back Jadle Katongo replaced Collins at Vale Park and performed well, but is not certain to fend off specialist midfielder Ryan De Havilland in the battle to start at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Archie was feeling very groggy after the Port Vale game,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed. “We are now having to follow certain protocols which pretty much means a different test every day.

"Archie was feeling a bit better today, but he will have another test on Monday and we will take it from there.

"Jadel did very when he went on. The game suited him, but it’s a different game tomorrow and I have a decision to make whether I stick with Jadel or play Ryan alongside Hector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jadel is a very good player and he has played in three positions for us already, but he is a centre-back.

"Having worked with him now though I can see him playing in central midfield as well.”

Blackpool still say the participation of their former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn tomorrow is touch and go. Norburn has missed the last two Blackpool games with a neck problem.

Ferguson has confirmed his club’s former Chelsea striker Malik Mothersille remains on course to make his first-team debut at home to Spurs Under 21s in an EFL Trophy match next Tuesday (October 31, 7pm kick off).