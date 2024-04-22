Kwame Poku. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There had been fears winger Kwame Poku would miss the rest of the season after picking up a foot injury during last week’s win over Fleetwood Town.

But Ferguson insists Poku will be back for the play-offs with Posh likely to play the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday, May 4.

Ferguson will make multiple changes to his starting line for a game Cheltenham must win to have any hope of avoiding relegation, but he confirmed today Jadel Katongo and Malik Mothersille are definite starters. The manager said at the weekend young right-back James Dornelly will also start at Whaddon Road so Katongo will either play as a central defender or central midfielder.

Jadel Katongo. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh still have a mathematical chance of finishing in the top two, but they’d need to win two games convincingly while hoping second-placed Derby lose at home to rock-bottom Carlisle United. Posh host third-placed Bolton Wanderers on Saturday who have a better chance of overhauling Derby, although that also remains unlikely.

“There was no temptation on my part to keep the same side at Cheltenham,” Ferguson said. “I have to be realistic and we’d need to win about 8-0 at Cheltenham to put any pressure on Derby and that was never going to happen.

"I won’t be changing the whole team, but players who need rest will get it and those who need minutes will get that tomorrow. I will then make more changes for Saturday.

"I still expect whatever side I pick to be competitive. It will be great atmosphere tomorrow because Cheltenham have to win the game so it’s a good game to be involved in. It’s the same on Saturday when we play one of the best teams in the division who will bring a big following.

Malik Mothersille. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"You can’t wrap players up in cotton wool completely. If you start thinking about picking up injuries you will probably get them, but I’m making an exception with Kwame. He will not be seen until the play-offs when we expect he will be fit.

"Jadel took a knock on Saturday, but he’s fine and because he didn’t play for many minutes he will start tomorrow. Malik will also start. You can see his confidence is building through playing more games so it’s important we keep him going. He can play anywhere in our front three which is useful.

"The aim is still a couple of wins to take good momentum into the play-offs and we want to finish with as many points as possible.

"But we are already in a good place. We are comfortable with where we are. We are certainly comfortable tactically with the different formations we could face.

"Three of the four teams we could face in the play-offs play a back three and so do Cheltenham and Bolton so the next two games will ne good preparation.”

Posh could face Barnsley, Lincoln, Oxford or Blackpool in their play-off semi-final.