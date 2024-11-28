Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is ready to wield the axe on his error prone defensive unit.

The Posh boss is fed up with some great attacking play being undermined the concession of soft goals. Posh are averaging two goals a game in League One matches yet sit 13th because only Blackpool have conceded more goals in the division.

The defeat at home to Reading last weekend, when Posh were exceptional on the ball, but still lost 2-1, prompted Ferguson to warn any out-of-sorts players to improve quickly or face the consequences.

"We had our normal debrief after the Reading game on Monday,” Ferguson said. “We discussed the positives and there were a lot of them against a very good Reading side. We were so good in the first half we stopped them playing the game I think they wanted to play. I am sure they didn’t intend to play on the break. They wanted to play as they did in the second-half when they had far more control of the ball, but over the entire game we gave them too many scoring chances and they had some good ones.

"We have to do better defensively, We went through everything individually on stuff like where they should position themselves. They are good players, but if we keep conceding so many goals I will have no choice but to replace them or to change formation. It would be insanity to do nothing. We have deficiencies and we have to change that.”

Ferguson has received a defensive boost with the return from injury of on-loan Manchester City youngster Jadel Katongo who is comfortable as centre-back or a right back. He will start Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie against League Two side Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium, but Ferguson has declined to say in what position. Teenager George Nevett is also waiting patiently for his chance at centre-back while left-back Rio Adebisi hopes to be fit for the festive programme.

"Jadel gives us good options,” Ferguson added. “He should be good for an hour on Saturday.”