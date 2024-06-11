Darren Ferguson with Ronnie Edwards. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he has no interest in Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clarke.

Posh continue to be linked with the 22 year-old reigning National League player of the season. The former Fleetwood player scored 22 goals last season and is expected to move back into the Football League this summer.

But it won’t be to Posh. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously scoffed at suggestions Posh had seen a bid for Conn-Clarke rejected.

"There is nothing in it,” Ferguson said. “I guess it’s just a case of a non-league striker being linked with us as we’ve signed a few before and done well with them.

"We have our targets, but I always felt it would be quiet for all clubs until the players come back to work later this month. Rotherham have done a lot of business and I expected them to get a strong side together, but it’s all been free transfers which are easier to complete.

"We had done a fair bit of business at this time last year, but it’s nothing to be concerned about now. We will probably have to wait until we know which players are leaving before things start to happen for us.

"We have signed Abraham Odoh and I'm pleased about that one. We watched him for a while and I am confident he will do well for us.”

The Posh players are due back for fitness tests on June 24 before pre-season training starts in earnest on July 1.