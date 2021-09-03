Peterborough United manager is excited by his midfield options and he could play all four of them in the same game!
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he’s prepared to field all four top-class central midfielders now at the Weston Homes Stadium in the same game.
The transfer deadline day arrival on a season-long loan of Conor Coventry from West Ham United was greeted with relief as well as excitement by Ferguson.
The boss can now call on Coventry, Jorge Grant, Jack Taylor and Oliver Norburn to play in central midfield. Taylor came through his first 45 minutes of the season against West Brom last weekend without suffering an adverse reaction to his persistent hamstring problem.
“It’s a great problem to have so many good players for central midfield,” Ferguson admitted. “We now have great options and flexibility in that area.
“Jack brings different qualities to the other three. I didn’t intend to use him for so long against West Brom, but circumstances forced me to and he came through unscathed.
“We had to be patient with Conor and at one stage we started looking elsewhere because we didn’t think he was coming, but I’m delighted he’s finally with us.
“Last season we had eight or nine players who were always certain to be picked, but that’s not the case now. Good players will be left out for tactical reasons or for loss of form.
“But I could play all four midfielders in a diamond or in a flat four. They are definitely options.”
Posh will play a full 90-minute practice match amongst themselves tomorrow (September 4).