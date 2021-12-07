Peterborough United manager insists the FA Cup is low on his list of priorities right now, but he recognised the value of a good run

Posh players troop off as Chorley players celebrate in the background after an FA Cup shock at London Road last season.

Championship survival is at the top of his wish list this season and Posh have five key games before they host League Two side Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup, on the weekend of January 8/9.

Posh, who are four points from safety with the Championship season almost halfway through, tackle Millwall (home, December 11), Blackpool (away, December 18), Reading (home, December 26), Birmingham City (away, December 29) and Bournemouth (away, January 3) before tackling Joey Barton’s Rovers.

“The FA Cup is always important to us,” Ferguson admitted. “If I have to raise money for new signings a good FA Cup run is one way of doing it, but it’s not a proirity for now. We have many more important games to play before we prepare for the cup tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously it’s a home game against a League Two side so it’s a good chance for us to progress, but we can’t take anything for granted. Last season tells us that.”

Posh lost 2-1 at home to non-league Chorley in the second round of the FA Cup last season.