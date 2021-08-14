Peterborough United manager insists self-belief should rocket after a dramatic come-from-behind win

Posh manager Darren Ferguson with Derby boss Wayne Rooney at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Injury-time goals from substitutes Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele delivered a 2-1 win for Posh and lifted them up to 15th in the fledgling Championship table.

The victory followed back-to-back defeats when Posh had failed to score and a third defeat looked on the cards when Derby substitute Jack Stratton fired the visitors in front 15 minutes from time.

“In a funny way Derby’s goal helped us,” Ferguson stated. “We had lost a bit of belief. It looked like we didn’t know whether to stick or twist and I was getting frustrated as it looked like a game we could win if we played a bit quicker, with a bit more tempo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Ravel Morrison of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We had no choice but to chase the game when we fell behind and the response from the players was outstanding. I felt the amount of injury time was going to be important because seeing 11 minutes added on lifted the players and the fans.

“And we started to run all over them. Joe Ward was killing them down his side and Harrison Burrows was magnificent on the other side. He has a wand of a left foot.

“Harrison made a fantastic run to get on the end of Joe’s cross for the first goal and I felt then we could go on and win the game.

“And Harrison made another great run to reach a Joe cross and Siriki supplied a superb finish. It was a very important win for us because the result should give us a massive shot of self belief.

Frankie Kent of Peterborough United plays the ball beyond Ravel Morrison of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Football is very fickle. One week you’re the best thing since sliced bread and the next week you’ll get relegated and never win a game or score a goal.

“I have to manage that side of things and keep the players’ confidence up. The self-belief from this win should be massive. We needed to get something to get the season started, some points on the board, and we did.

“We were solid today. The defensive shape was good and they caused us no problems to be fair until we conceded another poor goal.