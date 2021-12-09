Peterborough United manager insists his team can dazzle in a diamond formation

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson has used a system he likes with success at second tier level in the past, but he sprang a surprise at Nottingham Forest last weekend when the diamond appeared for the first time this season.

It helped Posh produce a much improved away performance at the City Ground, but it didn’t lead to a more positive result as Forest won 2-0 with two goals in the final 20 minutes.

Ollie Norburn sat at the base of the diamond with Jack Taylor at the tip, and Harrison Burrows and Jorge Grant stationed in between them.

Ferguson is not certain to retain the formation for the Championship visit of Millwall on Saturday (December 11, 3pm), but if he does he insists his players must play even better as the element of surprise has been lost.

“The formation change did take Forest by surprise,” Ferguson admitted. “We hadn’t used it all season so they wouldn’t have prepared for it.

“And we played it well. We dominated possession, but without creating enough clearcut chances.

“If I do use it again on Saturday we will have to be even better as Millwall will be aware of it.

“We certainly have the players for it. We have so many potential number 10s in Szmodics, Randall, Poku, Burrows, Dembele and Jack Taylor.

“Part of my thinking was to get Taylor further forward as he is capable of scoring goals and obviously that has been a problem for us.”

Posh need positive results from their four remaining December games as January brings fixtures against promotion-chasing Bournemouth, Coventry, West Brom and Sheffield United.

But Millwall believe they are serious play-off contenders and Ferguson doesn’t disagree.

“They are aggressive and physical as you’d expect from a Millwall team,” Ferguson added.

“But they can also play. They are a very strong Championship side and we will have to match their aggression to have a chance of getting the result we need.

“Starting the game on the front foot will be key. We have shown this season that we are good frontrunners. If we get in front we become more confident.

“We have to keep going and keep believing. We have seen how well Hull have done since breaking a run of poor results and there’s no reason we can’t get on a similar run.”

Posh have only dropped points twice after scoring the first goal this season, against Cardiff and Bristol City, but they have only scored first in four matches.

Joe Ward and Kwame Poku could return to the first-team squad this Saturday after recovering from illness and injury respectively.