Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

McCann has been frustrated by back-to-back 2-1 away defeats which dropped his team from second to sixth in League One, but that irritation arrived because the level of the performances wasn’t matched by the results.

On paper it looks like Posh have an ideal chance to bounce back as bottom half teams Forest Green Rovers (Saturday, 3pm) and Fleetwood Town (Tuesday, September 13, 7.45pm) visit the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh have a 100 per cent winning record from three home games, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

Nathan Thompson is available for Posh again on Saturday. Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We’ve had a free week which we’ve used to reset and plan for what’s ahead,” McCann said. “It’s been a good week and we’re looking forward to the next batch of games.

"The performance level was ok in the last two games. We can be better, but we did enough to get something from both games.

"What we must do is keep those standards high and keep creating chances because if we do that the results will follow and we could well beat someone by three, four or five.

"We have been good at home and it’s important we maintain that as home form will be key to the chances of winning promotion. We must stay aggressive and stay on the front foot.

"This is a very tough division. Forest Green have had a tricky start to the season, but I watched them beat a typically tough Accrington Stanley side on Tuesday so we will have to be wary.

"We will respect their strengths, but at the same time make sure we impose our game on them. We love playing in front of our own fans.”

Posh have defender Nathan Thompson available again after a one-game suspension, but on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been ruled out for a possible six weeks with a torn thigh muscle.