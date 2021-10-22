Peterborough United manager has shut out all the outside noise, another injury to a young player ahead of a tough game against a QPR side full of attacking threats

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at Hull. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh emerged from a poor run of form - one that saw some in the press and on social media deliver some heavy criticism - to win 2-1 at Hull on Wednesday night to shoot out of the relegation zone.

It’s a tough game for Posh tomorrow though as fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers are the visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium (October 23, 3pm).

“I can’t listen to all the noise,” Ferguson said. “I’m not on social media which is probably a good thing when you’re losing matches. It’s the easy thing to criticise, but I have to make sure I have to stay steady all the way through and concentrate on preparing the team as best I can.

Kwame Poku in possession.

“My experience comes in useful. I never get too down or start panicking, and I never get too excited when things are going well.

“Some of the stuff we played at Hull was very good, It wasn’t a magnificent performance, but it was a performance that deserved to win the game.

“Now we want to win back-to-back matches for the first time. If you can do that in the Championship it’s massive. We have to build on the win at Hull.

“Obviously it’s a tough game. QPR have a very good manager and have a very good side. They play with a similar system to us. They play with real style and have a very obvious identity and they have lots of attacking threats like every team in the Championship.

“We know how we want to play against them and we are looking for another strong home performance where we’ve been very good. It should certainly be a a good footballing game.”

Ferguson will name the same matchday squad. Teenage summer signing Kwame Poku has a knee injury, but shold resume training next week.

Forwards Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall are two weeks away from a return to training.