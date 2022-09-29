Ronnie Edwards on his Football League debut at MK Dons in December, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There must be a good chance he will stick with the starting line-up that played well to beat Port Vale 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday, especially as Joe Ward, who played as a right-back, and winger Kwame Poku have recovered from slight knocks suffered in that game.

But McCann’s decisions are complicated by the return from international duty of star teenage defender Ronnie Edwards and the recovery from a long-term injury of full-back Dan Butler. Edwards made his Football League debut for Posh at stadium:mk in December 2020.

Experienced defender Nathan Thompson and top forward Jack Marriott are also pushing for recalls after coming off the bench against Vale.

"I do have a conundrum as far as selection is concerned,” McCann said. “Ronnie is back with us and Dan is very close. Dan’s certainly ready physically after enjoying a perfect progression of 60 minutes, 60 minutes, 75 and then 90 minutes.

"Dan is in contention for a start as he is a very good player and a very good character to have in the dressing room.

"Joe and Kwame both trained today and were fine. As long there is no reaction to what they did they will also be available.

"I have a good group of players here. They know I can only pick 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper to start, and then six outfield players and a goalkeeper to sit on the bench.

"The players understand I might tweak things for certain games and they know success won’t come from 11 players who start it will come from the whole squad.

"The competition for places is something we want and we are also expecting to Kell Watts to join us on Monday.”

Watts is a left-sided centre-back who joined Posh on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day, but has not played yet because of a knee injury suffered in the summer.