Peterborough United manager happy with transfer window business and his new-look side could be unleashed in the FA Cup tie against QPR

Jeando Fuchs on his debut for Posh against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Five of his six January signings - goalkeeper Steven Benda, full-backs Bali Mumba and Hayden Coulson, plus midfielders Reece Brown and Jeando Fuchs - could all start the game.

Only Callum Morton of the new arrivals won’t be involved as he is cup-tied having played for Fleetwood in the competition earlier in the season.

Midfielders Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows will miss the match through injury, but Ronnie Edwards, Oliver Norburn and Mark Beevers could return after missing last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Harrison Burrows scored for Posh against QPR earlier this season.

Ferguson insists he was happy with his club’s work in the transfer window even though Brown, who is starting a third loan spell at London Road, hasn’t played a competitive senior game since starting the match against Lincoln that sealed promotion for Posh from League One nine months ago.

Coulson also hasn’t played competitively since November after spending the first-half of this season at under-achieving League One side Ipswich Town.

“Reece has been playing Under 23 matches for Huddersfield,” Ferguson said. “It’s not the same, but I’d be more concerned if he was an all action box-to-box midfielder. He’s not that sort of player. He is a passer of the ball who keeps possession well so he doesn’t use up so much energy.

“Hayden gives us good energy down the left. It was a late decision to let Joe Tomlinson go out on loan because of the uncertainty caused by Harrison’s injury, but Bali Mumba can play on either side.

“We had to bring in cover in both full-back and wing-back positions and we had to bring in extra midfielders and forwards and we have done that so I’m happy with our transfer window.

“You have to remember the market we work in. If we are one of four or five Championship clubs chasing the same player we are unlikely to get him.

“I could play all the newcomers against QPR apart from Callum. It’s a big game for us and we have an extra day’s rest with our next Championship game at Cardiff moved back a day to Wednesday.

“If we can win on Saturday it wil give us a confidence boost ahead of that big game and of course there are financial reasons for wanting to win. It’s a tough game against a Championship rival who are having a great season, but they are a team we have beaten this season.”