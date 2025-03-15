Peterborough United manager hails new found consistency as Posh conquer Cambridgeshire rivals

Things are all starting to fall into place for Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson.

He has guided his side to five league games unbeaten with the best of the lot coming on Saturday with victory in the Cambridgeshire Derby.

The 1-0 win at The Abbey, secured by a Tayo Edun free-kick, secured Posh a league double over their rivals for a second consecutive season. It also move Posh 13 points clear of Cambridge and up two places 18th in the table. Posh have now kept three consecutive clean sheets on the road.

Darren Ferguson celebrates with Emmanuel Fernandez at full time. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson praised his sides performance as well as the consistency they are beginning to show on this improved run that is spearheading a push towards safety.

Posh did not have things all their own way though and have now lost Tayo Edun for the visit of Charlton on Saturday after he was shown a second yellow card in the dying seconds of the match.

Ferguson said: “It’s similar to last season, we spanked them at our place and then dug out a 1-0 here. It was always going to take a bit of quality to win it.

“The game didn’t surprise me at all, we controlled it early and started really well. We had a couple of half chances and contained anything they gave us, apart from one chance at the death.

“Second half, we needed to step up the quality in the last third but they got more into the game. We gave up one or two half chances but then Tayo’s free-kick has won us the game.

“It’s a great goal, I fancied him. It’s a real blow to lose him late on, whether or not it was a booking, I don’t know but it was a quick decision made and we didn’t seem to get many on the 50-50s in the game. He will be a big loss, he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“Ricky and Cian came on to give us energy and that won is the free-kick for the goal. When we went ahead the game got stretched, we could have capitalised and killed the game off- we’ve spoken about that a lot- but we managed to hang in there and it’s a big win for us.

“The mindset and mentality has been excellent and we are now showing consistency, that brings success. My team selection is now consistent, keeping clean sheets and the level of performance the mentality has been consistent.

“I’m only looking at the next game though, if we got to the level of mentality, performance and consistency required then things will take care of themselves.

“This was always going to be a fight, we have shown good character to win this game because they were in a position where they didn’t have much to lose and that always makes them dangerous.”

Posh are set to face Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as the window has passed for the away side to request a postponement. Charlton have just one call-up but several players on the reserve list for their nations. To date, Posh have no players called up by their national sides.