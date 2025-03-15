No points further clear of danger for Peterborough United after Cambridgeshire Derby but more teams dragged into the mix

Ricky-Jade Jones shoots for goal against Cambridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have not moved any further clear of the relegation places after victory in the Cambridgeshire Derby.

They have, however, put more teams between themselves and the bottom four.

Posh’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge has seen them pull nine points clear before the 3pm kick-offs have started but Burton pulled those three points straight back with a 2-0 away win at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury.

Rumarn Burrell and Terence Vancooten scored as Shrewsbury remained at the foot of the table, now 14 points from safety, with nine to play.

Crawley looked similarly doomed as they were thumped 5-1 by Huddersfield in their first game since sacking Michael Duff. They were 2-0 down in just eight minutes and only managed a consolation in the 96th minute through Ade Adeyemo.

Posh have risen from 20th to 18th in the table, leapfrogging Northampton (19th) and Bristol Rovers 20th).

The Cobblers went 1-0 at home to runaway leaders Birmingham with a Tomoki Iwata own goal but had to settle for a point in the end with the match finishing 1-1. Both meetings between the sides have been 1-1 this season.

Bristol Rovers were thrashed 5-0 away at Lincoln.

Rovers, Cobblers and Posh all have 42 points but Posh head the pack due to their superior goal difference.

Wigan are one point and one place better off in 17th after being beaten 2-1 away at play-off chasing Charlton, while Exeter and Mansfield and Exeter are tied on 44.

Mansfield ended a 13-game winless run with a 2-1 home win over Barnsley. Deji Oshilaja scored a 90th minute winner against the managerless Tykes.

Exeter drew 1-1 away at Rotherham, who sit in 14th on 45 points. Therefore, Posh are just three points away from 14th place and six clear of the bottom four in a congested bottom of the the table.

Full League One results: Bolton 0-1 Stockport, Cambridge 0-1 Posh, Blackpool 1-2 Leyton Orient, Charlton 2-1 Wigan, Huddersfield 5-1 Crawley, Lincoln 5-0 Bristol Rovers, Mansfield 2-1 Barnsley, Northampton 1-1 Birmingham, Reading 1-1 Stevenage, Rotherham 1-1 Exeter, Shrewsbury 0-2 Burton, Wycombe 0-1 Wrexham