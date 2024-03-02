Kwame Poku of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Poku won the game with his 10th goal of the season – but his first since New Year’s Day – midway through the second-half.

Ephron Mason-Clark had opened the scoring early in the game before Exeter claim a fluke equaliser before the break.

Poku made his decisive contribution after replacing out-of-touch Joel Randall in the number 10 role.

The match-winning moment as Kwame Poku scores for Posh v Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Kwame going central made a big difference to us,” Ferguson said. “They couldn’t live with him in there. He wasn’t getting much joy out wide, but we know he can very good in the 10 role.

“We knew there was space to exploit and Kwame get’s away from opponents so quickly. and fortunately he got us a winner.

“Credit to my players because I said to them at half-time that they had to find a way of winning the game of football and they did it.

“The early goal gave us a great start, but sometimes that can be a hindrance. The whole atmosphere went a bit flat after that. I don’t know whether everyone just thought we were going to go and beat them by three or four, buy they are a tricky team to play against.

Kwame Poku on the ball for Posh against Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I just felt we needed more urgency in our game in the second half and the subs made a big difference.

“We’re struggling to kill teams off. We’re only winning by one goal and that’s been going on for quite a while now. When we do manage to get that two-goal lead, I think we’ll probably go on and get more.

“But the most important thing today – as it will be going forward – is not the performance. It’s about getting results.

“We know this is a pivotal week for us and we’ve now won back-to-back games so we go into the rest of week with confidence.”

Fifth-placed Posh didn’t make any ground on the teams above them as the top five all won. They remain seven points from the automatic promotion places with 12 games to go and four points behind fourth-placed Barnsley.