Peterborough United manager hailed a ‘magnificent’ performance by his players despite a late loss to West Bromwich Albion

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris applauds the fans at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Baggies sealed a fourth Championship win in a row thanks to a 94th minute winner from centre-back Semi Ajayi at the Westom Homes Stadium.

Until then Posh had defended valiantly against a team packed with Premier League experience. The win kept West Brom second in the table, while Posh have slipped to 20th ahead of a two week break to accomodate international matches.

“It’s a very disappointing result,” Ferguson said. “But we were magnificent to a man. I can do nothing, but compliment my players. We stood toe-to-toe with them all the way until the last minute. That was a cruel finish, We didn’t deserve to lose that game.

“They are a difficult side to play against as they try and suffocate you, but they didn’t make too many clearcut chances. I can only remember one good save from my goalkeeper.

“My back three and goalkeeper were excellent. It was just a little disappointing that when the game opened up a little we picked the wrong pass.”

Ferguson chose Dan Butler as his left-sided centre back in a three, while starting Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott in place of Josh Knight and Siriki Dembele. Dembele didn’t train on Thursday after a recurrence of an old injury so was restricted to a 30-minute cameo from the bench.

Midfielder Jack Taylor made his first appearance of the season as a half-time substitute for Oliver Norburn. Back-up goalkeeper Dai Cornell missed the match after a positive Covid test.

“I had some decisions to make and they came off,” Ferguson added. “Dan gave us balance at the back and Sammie never stopped running. Oliver Norburn picked up an injury in the first minute and was also cautioned early which worried me, but it was great to have Jack Taylor back and we got more minutes into Jack Marriott. We will be in much better shape when we return to face Sheffield United (September 11).

“We were excellent last night and in all three home games so far. We’ve conceded late goals against two teams who will probably be right up there at the end.