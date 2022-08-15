Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics (right) in action for Blackburn against West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

The departure of Szmodics for Blackburn Rovers in a deal reportedly worth £2.5 million earlier this month has left a gaping hole in the Posh side. Szmodics was a ferocious presser of opponents and a lively attacking threat at League One level.

Posh used Ben Thompson in a similar role for the first-half of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Plymouth, but he is not likely to be the long-term answer.

After the Plymouth match, McCann dismissed reports he was keen on Port Vale’s Ben Garrity, claiming he’d never even seen him play!

"We will replace Sammie, but we have to make sure we get the right one,” McCann said. “We have narrowed our options down a bit, but everything has to be right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The player must fit in with the dynamics of the football club.

"It’s not easy as some agents think they are dealing with Real Madrid when it comes to contract demands!”