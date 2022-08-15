Peterborough United manager Grant McCann explains why it’s difficult finding a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is staying patient, while he pursues a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:00 pm
Sammie Szmodics (right) in action for Blackburn against West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.
The departure of Szmodics for Blackburn Rovers in a deal reportedly worth £2.5 million earlier this month has left a gaping hole in the Posh side. Szmodics was a ferocious presser of opponents and a lively attacking threat at League One level.

Posh used Ben Thompson in a similar role for the first-half of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Plymouth, but he is not likely to be the long-term answer.

After the Plymouth match, McCann dismissed reports he was keen on Port Vale’s Ben Garrity, claiming he’d never even seen him play!

"We will replace Sammie, but we have to make sure we get the right one,” McCann said. “We have narrowed our options down a bit, but everything has to be right.

"The player must fit in with the dynamics of the football club.

"It’s not easy as some agents think they are dealing with Real Madrid when it comes to contract demands!”

Blackburn have won both Championship matches since Szmodics joined to move to the top of the table. Szmodics scored on his Rovers debut and played 74 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

