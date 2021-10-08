Peterborough United manager given touchline ban after abusing referee
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has been given a one-match touchline ban after being charged with misconduct for an incident in the tunnel following Saturday’s match against Bristol City (October 2).
Ferguson has accepted the standard penalty after being charged with using abusive and insulting language towards a match official after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat.
Ferguson felt aggrieved that his side were not awarded a penalty in the second half for an alleged push in the back by Joe Williams on Harrison Burrows.
Ferguson has also been fined £2000 and will now be confined to the stands for the visit to Middlesbrough on October 16.
He watched several matches from the stand by choice last season, although has returned to the touchline since fans have been allowed back into grounds.