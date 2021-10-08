Peterborough United manager given touchline ban after abusing referee

Posh manager Darren Ferguson watches his team to lose to Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson has accepted the standard penalty after being charged with using abusive and insulting language towards a match official after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat.

Ferguson felt aggrieved that his side were not awarded a penalty in the second half for an alleged push in the back by Joe Williams on Harrison Burrows.

Ferguson has also been fined £2000 and will now be confined to the stands for the visit to Middlesbrough on October 16.