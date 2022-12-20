Posh boss Grant McCann (right) with chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Targets were identified in a transfer summit involving McCann, chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry.

Posh want a left-back and a right-back to challenge the likes of Dan Butler, Joe Ward and Nathan Thompson for their starting places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permanent signings will initially be sought, while other players will be leaving London Road.

"We had a good transfer meeting,” McCann said. “We will seek a right-back and a left-back to challenge players that are already here.

"I’m not a fan of loan players at this club. It could be that ones we try to sign permanently are too expensive, and that can often be the case in January, but loans would be a last resort.

"We won’t be chasing players for other positions as we are well covered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Posh full-backs Ben Mensah and Joe Tomlinson could leave London Road during the transfer window.

Posh are next in League One action at Charlton on Boxing Day when they will be hopeing to arrest a run of run straight defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad