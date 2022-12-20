Peterborough United manager explains his January transfer window plans
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has confirmed a pair of new full-backs are the club's priority in the January transfer window.
Targets were identified in a transfer summit involving McCann, chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry.
Posh want a left-back and a right-back to challenge the likes of Dan Butler, Joe Ward and Nathan Thompson for their starting places.
Permanent signings will initially be sought, while other players will be leaving London Road.
"We had a good transfer meeting,” McCann said. “We will seek a right-back and a left-back to challenge players that are already here.
"I’m not a fan of loan players at this club. It could be that ones we try to sign permanently are too expensive, and that can often be the case in January, but loans would be a last resort.
"We won’t be chasing players for other positions as we are well covered.”
Current Posh full-backs Ben Mensah and Joe Tomlinson could leave London Road during the transfer window.
Posh are next in League One action at Charlton on Boxing Day when they will be hopeing to arrest a run of run straight defeats.
Charlton appointed former Posh skipper Dean Holden as manager on Tuesday and his first official match in charge will be against his former club at the Valley.