Peterborough United manager explains former captain’s absence and there was a covid case in the Posh camp

Mark Beevers in action for Posh.

Ferguson insists Beevers has not been ‘bombed out of the squad’ even though he has been out of the Posh side since the end of November and been linked with a return to his first professional side Sheffield Wednesday.

Kwame Poku also missed the 2-1 FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers after a positive Covid test.

Ferguson said: “There has been a little bit of interest in Mark, but I have not bombed him out of our squad.

“There was no point in having someone of his experience sitting on the bench for a game like this. I had Frankie Kent on the bench to cover the centre-backs. I have good communication with Mark. We spoke yesterday and agreed more training would be more beneficial than him acting as a substitute.