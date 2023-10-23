News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United manager expects his loan players to stay until the end of the season

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson expects Premier League loanees Zak Sturge and Jadel Katongo to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium for the rest of the season despite their lack of game time.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Jadel Katongo (left). Photo: David Lowndes.Jadel Katongo (left). Photo: David Lowndes.
Jadel Katongo (left). Photo: David Lowndes.

Manchester City centre-back Katongo has started just one League One game, while Chelsea left-back Sturge has been restricted to six third tier appearances as a substitute.

Both 19 year-olds have been used in cup ties with Katongo scoring on his Posh debut in the EFL Trophy win over Cambridge United.

Ferguson said: “We were very transparent when we took the players on that they would need to earn the right to play.

Zak Sturge (right).Zak Sturge (right).
Zak Sturge (right).
"It is their first loan moves and they have been experiencing a different environment, being in and around a first team, and Manchester City and Chelsea have been great to deal with.

"If it was a second loan for the players the dynamic would be different and their clubs would be more likely saying they need to play.

"Zak and Jadel are great lads and they are enjoying being with us. Obviously they are desperate to start matches, but they understand why they haven’t been playing.

"We will look at things again in January, but I expect them both to be here until the end of the season.”

Katongo has recovered from the niggle that kept him out of Saturday’s League One draw with Wycombe and will be in the matchday squad for the trip to Port Vale on Tuesday.

Sturge came on as a substitute against Wycombe and will also be involved at Vale Park.

