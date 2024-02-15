Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson is busy trying to engineer a sixth career promotion. He’s enjoyed four with Posh so far and one with Doncaster Rovers, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony doesn’t believe his manager gets the credit he deserves.

In MacAnthony’s ideal world Ferguson, who is in his fourth spell at the Weston Homes Stadium, would stay at Posh for ever!

"Darren is very under-rated,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “That’s probably because people believe he’s been poor in the Championship, but that’s more of a Peterborough United problem as he’s never had the resources to compete at that level.

"Give him the half the clubs Garry Monk has managed, and a couple of the club’s Lee Johnson has managed, two managers who have never won a promotion, and then see what his record would be.

"With all Darren’s promotions, and with the players he has helped turn in million pound performers, he should be in the EFL Hall of Fame. He’s also done it with several different assistants. He’s not like some managers who take the same number two around with them.

"Darren is a grown-up. As a manager these days you need to be able to collaborate with directors of football, the board and the Academy and he does all that brilliantly. His relationship with the Academy is an extremely close one.

"Darren was a top manager from the day he started with us. He’s always loved scoring goals and delivering entertaining football. Our relationship has become a lot easier as we now know each other so well.

"Ideally he’d stay with us for ever, but I don’t suppose that will happen even though he’s very settled in the area with his family, although he has experienced a renaissance this season with the way we’ve gone about things with a young squad. I even told him he should buy 1% of the club!