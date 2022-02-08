Peterborough United manager describes Manchester City tie as the least important game of the season and will Darren Ferguson celebrate his 50th birthday with a vital win at Cardiff City?

Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United battles with Moses Odubajo of Queens Park Rangers in last Saturday's FA Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The city is buzzing with anticipation after Posh were handed a home draw against Pep Guardiola’s superstars, probably early in March.

Ferguson is keen to pit his wits against City boss Guardiola, but he’d rather it happened after his side had eased their Championship relegation fears. Posh start a run of six league games in 18 days at Cardiff City tomorrow (February 9, 7.45pm).

“We’ve addressed the draw with the players,” Ferguson, who celebrates his 50th birthday tomorrow, said. “It is a fantastic draw for the club and the supporters against the best team in the country, but it’s the least important game we have left this season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

“It would be an even better day if we’ve picked up the points we need from the February matches before we play them. That’s the aim starting with a game at Cardiff which we have to try and win. It’s a big game for both clubs as a win for us brings them back down towards us, but if they win they would be 12 points clear of us and probably safe.

“It’s going to take the same fight and commitment we showed in beating a very good QPR side in the FA Cup for the rest of the season if we are to get out of trouble. We had six yellow cards on Saturday which is the most we’ve had all season. It’s not something to celebrate, but it showed we were fighting. Jeando Fuchs for instance had 19 tackles and interceptions.

“That’s the level of aggression we need to maintain, both out of possession and with the ball.

“Tomorrow will be tough at times. We will have to defend well at times, but we must play our own game and not get sucked into the game they will want to play.

Callum Morton of Peterborough United in action.

“Things haven’t panned out as we wanted, but if we get safe and we have had a good FA Cup run then we can still celebrate a positive season. We can’t wait any longer though. We have to go on a winning run.”

Ferguson has selection issues tomorrow. Midfielder Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows remain sidelined, but striker Callum Morton is available after missing the QPR game as he was cup tied.

“For the first time in a long time I have big selection decisions to make,” Ferguson added. “Not just who starts, but who sits on the bench. Everyone will be important including the substitutes and those who don’t make the final 18 tomorrow, but I’d rather have this problem than not having enough players.