Happy Posh fans and dejected Exeter players after Kwame Poku's winning goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Otherwise it became the weekly love-in for Posh midfielder Archie Collins, a player who never has an off day, according to one contributor to the PT’s regular ‘Fan Talk’ feature.

We gave Posh fans eight words to describe the game against the Grecians and asked them to nominate a man of the match.

Most are currently putting results way before performances, a bit like their manager.

A contrast of emotions after Kwame Poku's winning goal for Posh v Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

All comments to @PTAlanSwann ON X...

Made hard work of it, but job done. MOM Poku – @MattCasey111

How does JCH not start? Good win though! MOM Poku was very good, even better in the 10 role! – @jolleytv

Float like a bee, sting like a butterfly. MOM Collins – @TobyWoody

Posh fans' man of the match Archie Collins after the win over Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

I reckon we will be the next Luton in Premier League in two years time – @buckrodgersposh

Posh rode a lot of luck, but got the crucial goals. MOM Collins – @Posh089

Not pretty, but wins a win. MOM Collins again – @ShaunErrington

Bit of a grind more comfortable than score suggests. MOTM Collins – @StevenAdams2

Three wins on the trot, but still poor. MOM EMC/Collins shared – @MichaelRutkows4

Huffed and puffed without blowing the house down. MOM Collins – @IanJBryant

Scrappy, low tempo performance, but a vital 3pts. MOM Collins again. Does this guy ever have an off day? – @derren_cooper

Too slow 1st half, more intensity 2nd half. MOM Collins – @1_ferguson

Not a great performance, but three big points. MOM Fergie for switching Poku to no 10 – @garynormanphoto

Good three points . Pitch held up well! Toss up between Collins and Knight for MOM – @davidwh1971

Tough going. Second half tactical tweaks worked well. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff

Grinding out three points is all that matters. MOM Collins (as always) – @PUFCChris

Ponderous Posh plunder points for promotion – @mattmecham

Not at our best, but pitch doesn’t help! MOM Archie Collins (by a mile) – @StimsonBarry

Many more games to grind out coming up. MOM Collins – @DazMoody

Three crucial points, some key players looking leggy. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett

3 wins on the spin. Crisis, what crisis. MOM Collins – @romysdad

Job done, well deserved win in the end. MOM Collins (again) – @CrispLevi