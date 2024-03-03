Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson interrupted the weekly love-in between Archie Collins and the club's fans
Otherwise it became the weekly love-in for Posh midfielder Archie Collins, a player who never has an off day, according to one contributor to the PT’s regular ‘Fan Talk’ feature.
We gave Posh fans eight words to describe the game against the Grecians and asked them to nominate a man of the match.
Most are currently putting results way before performances, a bit like their manager.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann ON X...
Made hard work of it, but job done. MOM Poku – @MattCasey111
How does JCH not start? Good win though! MOM Poku was very good, even better in the 10 role! – @jolleytv
Float like a bee, sting like a butterfly. MOM Collins – @TobyWoody
I reckon we will be the next Luton in Premier League in two years time – @buckrodgersposh
Posh rode a lot of luck, but got the crucial goals. MOM Collins – @Posh089
Not pretty, but wins a win. MOM Collins again – @ShaunErrington
Bit of a grind more comfortable than score suggests. MOTM Collins – @StevenAdams2
Three wins on the trot, but still poor. MOM EMC/Collins shared – @MichaelRutkows4
Huffed and puffed without blowing the house down. MOM Collins – @IanJBryant
Scrappy, low tempo performance, but a vital 3pts. MOM Collins again. Does this guy ever have an off day? – @derren_cooper
Too slow 1st half, more intensity 2nd half. MOM Collins – @1_ferguson
Not a great performance, but three big points. MOM Fergie for switching Poku to no 10 – @garynormanphoto
Good three points . Pitch held up well! Toss up between Collins and Knight for MOM – @davidwh1971
Tough going. Second half tactical tweaks worked well. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff
Grinding out three points is all that matters. MOM Collins (as always) – @PUFCChris
Ponderous Posh plunder points for promotion – @mattmecham
Not at our best, but pitch doesn’t help! MOM Archie Collins (by a mile) – @StimsonBarry
Many more games to grind out coming up. MOM Collins – @DazMoody
Three crucial points, some key players looking leggy. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett
3 wins on the spin. Crisis, what crisis. MOM Collins – @romysdad
Job done, well deserved win in the end. MOM Collins (again) – @CrispLevi
Worryingly lethargic in the first half. Better in the second. but a goalscorer is the missing link. MoM Collins with Edwards second for looking after the back – @navaloccasions.