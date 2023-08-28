Teenager James Dornelly could start for Posh at Portsmouth on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

But the boss sees it as a great opportunity for some players who have been on the fringes of the first team to force their way into his thinking for the League One game at the same venue against the same opposition on Saturday (September 2, 3pm)..

And Ferguson also believes the youngsters who make the trip to Fratton Park for a second round tie will have a fantastic experience.

Posh will name nine substitutes, many of whom will be 16 year-olds as the club also has an under 21 fixture against QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (2pm) andmany of the under 18 squad are expected to take part in that game.

Ryan De Havilland should start his first Posh game at Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup. Photo by Joe Dent.

"I wanted to make it clear to those thinking of travelling what team I am putting out on Tuesday,” Ferguson said.

"I will be changing the entire team, but I still expect us to be competitive as I would in any game.

"It will be a youngish team. Some players will be making their debuts and some will have been regularly in the first-team squad.

"I will name some 16 year-olds as substitutes and they should relish the opportunity to be in and around a first team at a great stadium against a team with a superb fanbase.

"It’s also a great opportunity for players who have not been playing in the first team to stake a claim for a place.”

There will be a senior debut for goalkeeper Fynn Talley (20) and possibly for 18 year-old right-back James Dornelly and England age group international centre-back Benjamin Arthur, who is also 18.

Summer signing Ryan De Havilland will start in midfield.

Posh have sold around 120 tickets for the tie.