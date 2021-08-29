Peterborough United manager claims West Bromwich Albion are being allowed to make their own rules up after ‘towel-gate’ at the Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson claims West Bromwich Albion are being allowed to make their own rules up in the Championship this season.
Posh were frustrated by Albion full-back Darnell Furlong continually delaying the game in the latter stages of yesterday’s (August 29) 1-0 defeat by walking to the visiting fans to borrow an item of clothing with which to dry the ball before hurling a long throw into the home penalty area.
It happened three times before referee James Linington cautioned Furlong for time wasting, but Ferguson accepted the referee was restricted in what further action he could take, despite there being obvious Covid implications for a side who have a couple of players self-isolating currently.
The Baggies effectively won the match with a goal in the fifth minute of time added on for their own time wasting,
Ferguson said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous, but I don’t blame the referee. He was told he can’t do anything about it. It’s the Football League’s problem. I’ve never seen fans throwing towels onto the pitch before. West Brom seem to be making their own rules up and the League need to do something about it. Last week a Blackburn member of staff picked all the towels up when they played West Brom and the referee told him he had to leave them.”