Peterborough United manager claims West Bromwich Albion are being allowed to make their own rules up after ‘towel-gate’ at the Weston Homes Stadium

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United in action with Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were frustrated by Albion full-back Darnell Furlong continually delaying the game in the latter stages of yesterday’s (August 29) 1-0 defeat by walking to the visiting fans to borrow an item of clothing with which to dry the ball before hurling a long throw into the home penalty area.

It happened three times before referee James Linington cautioned Furlong for time wasting, but Ferguson accepted the referee was restricted in what further action he could take, despite there being obvious Covid implications for a side who have a couple of players self-isolating currently.

The Baggies effectively won the match with a goal in the fifth minute of time added on for their own time wasting,