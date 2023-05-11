They're off! Posh players set off in celebration after they secured their play-off place at Barnsley last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​And he's urged his players to show the same quality, fearlessness and mental strength that enabled them to win at high-fliers Barnsley and sneak into the top six.

Posh won 2-0 at Oakwell last weekend to spark memorable post-match scenes with the club’s fans once it was confirmed they’d overhauled Derby County on the final day of the regular season.

"It was a great day and we need three more performances of that standard,” Ferguson stated.

"Anything less and we won’t win promotion, but I have confidence in my players who showed just how good they are to beat a very good Barnsley side.

"We played well and we were brave on the ball and when defending. We’ll need the same again to get past Sheffield Wednesday.

"I have no doubt we will see two tight matches between two very well-matched teams, but we must be prepared to back ourselves against a very strong side.

"We were back to work straight after celebrating the Barnsley win and we will be ready for a very big challenge.

"This is not a time to take a step back. We are three wins away from a great achievement.”

Posh have received a big boost ahead of tomorrow’s game as young centre-back Ronnie Edwards is now expected to be available for the entire play-off campaign.

Posh have exercised their right to keep Edwards at London Road rather then let him travel to the World Under 20 Cup in Argentina with England.

He would have missed the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday and the final should Posh overcome the odds and beat the Owls.

