Peterborough United manager blames an horrendous start against an outstanding side for a heavy defeat

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United takes on Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were 2-0 down inside 15 minutes and conceded a third goal in the final minute of the first-half. They battled hard to keep the scoreline at 3-0 after the break, but still needed a couple of smart saves from goalkeeper Dai Cornell to avoid further damage.

Fortunately, other results went Posh’s way and they retain a five-point gap to the relegation places ahead of Tuesday’s home game with Huddersfield (November 2) which will be Ferguson’s 500th game as the club’s manager.

“It was a long afternoon,” Ferguson said. “You prepare all week to play against a very good side who are excellent on the ball so the last thing you need is to be two down so quickly.

“We switched off for the first goal, gave the ball away in a bad area for the second goal, and teams in this division don’t need too many opportunities like that, and the third goal close to half time killed the game off.

“With where we are in the Championship and where Swansea are we will get days like this when you suffer at the hands of high-quality opposition. It was a shame for the fans who came down all this way, but it is going to happen.

“The early goals gave them the confidence to pop the ball about and we went the other way. Our brains went to mince after the second goal. We started to chase the ball rather than stick to our gameplan and they punished us.

“They had complete control of the game and we had to decide whether to stick or twist. If you chase them, they play through you and if you sit off they play around you, They are very good and very hard to play against,

“At least we didn’t go under in the second half. I asked the players to stick together and play as a team rather than as individuals and they stuck at it, although Dai had to make a couple of very good saves.”

Ferguson gave Idris Kanu his first Championship start at wing-back, but he went off before the hour mark. The other wing-back Harrison Burrows was substituted in the first-half and he wasn’t injured.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris returned after a four-game suspension and played 40 minutes as a second-half substitute.

“I’m not going to criticise individuals as we win and lose as a team,” Ferguson added. “Harrison has been one of our better players this season and was excellent in the previous game, a game Idris helped us win with his performance as a substitute. They both deserved to play.

“Jonson’s return was a bonus, but we were way off Swansea’s level and way off the level we need to be at to compete in this division.