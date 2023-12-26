Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is at a loss to explain why Boxing Day opponents Reading have struggled in League One this season.

David Ajiboye in action for Posh at Shrewsbury on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Royals, relegated from the Championship last season, are in the relegation zone as they head to the Weston Homes Stadium, but they won their last game 2-0 at home to Wigan on Saturday.

Reading have suffered a four-point deduction this season, without which they would be 19th. They do have the worst away record in the division through with one win (at Wycombe) and eight defeats in 10 outings.

Ferguson said: “I have watched Reading’s last three games and make no mistake, they are a very good side. I can’t understand why they have struggled because they play some really good football, the manager has got them well coached and they have a lot of talented players for the level including Sam Smith, Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs.

“It doesn’t matter what position they are in, they will provide us with a very tough game.”

Former Cambridge United striker Smith has been missing for most of the season, but since his return, he has netted five times in 12 appearances including one against Wigan.

He scored against Posh when they lost 2-0 at Cambridge last April.