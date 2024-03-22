Jadel Katongo (centre) celebrates the first Football League goal of his career. Photo David Lowndes.

And the Posh boss suggested he would try and get Katongo back for next season, especially if they have achieved promotion to the Championship.

Katongo, who is loan at London Road for the season from City, has enjoyed an impressive season at Posh despite having to wait patiently for first-team opportunities.

The 19 year-old played in central midfield and as a centre-back before establishing himself as first-choice right-back following the return of fellow loanee Peter Kioso to parent club Rotherham United.

Katongo has now appeared in 32 first-team games and scored the first Football League goal of his career in the recent 3-1 home win over Stevenage.

Ferguson said: “Jadel has been outstanding for us. He picks things up quickly and has a great temperament.

"The loan has done him good and if City played him, and I know they rate him highly, he’d breeze through games.

"City might want to send him to a Championship club next season so we might want to take him again.”

Katongo is in the England squad for a European Elite Under 20 League game in Poland later today (4.45pm). Posh centre-back Ronnie Edwards is expected to skipper a team who have won one and lost three of their four matches in the competition.