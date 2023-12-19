Jeando Fuchs (blue) is back with the Posh first-team squad. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh face four games in 10 days starting at mid-table Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. Ferguson’s men then host lowly Reading on Boxing Day before a couple of tasty matches against promotion rivals Barnsley at home on Friday, December 29 and at Derby County on New Year’s Day.

Ferguson will pick from a squad of 22 players for all four games with Zak Sturge, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jacob Wakeling and fit-again Jeando Fuchs added to the 18 on duty in last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town.

That three points propelled Posh into the automatic promotion places for the first time since August and they are determined to stay there.

"We are young and we are fit so playing so many games in quick succession could suit us,” Ferguson stated. “It’s not that different to playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday apart from a fourth game tacked on the end. Derby will probably cope as they have a big squad, but I’m confident we will also take it in our stride.

"When you are going well like we are you want to keep going and play as many games as possible, although I'm glad we’re playing Leeds in the FA Cup rather than Northampton in the league straight after the festive programme. Leeds is a big game for the club, but there would have been extra pressure at the end of a tough programme if we’d been playing Northampton.

"I’m going to keep a squad of 22 together for the four games and Jeando will be part of that after doing everything we’ve asked of him in the under 21s.

"It’s a challenging period, but we’re also looking forward to it.

"The players returned to work this morning and they looked fit and fresh.”