Frankie Kent in action for Posh against Port Vale last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

McCann and his managerial team split the season up into blocks of six matches with a points target for each and 15 points after 10 games means they are behind schedule.

But the boss is confident his side will quickly catch up the required points tally.

Posh now enter a run of six games against teams in the bottom half of the table as they travel to 18th-placed local rivals MK Dons on Saturday before tackling Burton (home, bottom), Forest Green (home, 22nd), Wycombe (away, 17th), Oxford (away, 19th) and Accrington (home, 13th).

Then it’s the big one as seventh-placed Cambridge United visit the Weston Homes Stadium in an eagerly-awaited derby at the end of October.

"We are six points away from where we wanted to be after 10 games,” McCann stated. "But that’s no cause for alarm because there are 36 games to go and so plenty of time to make up lost ground.

"If you think too much about being seven points off the automatic promotion places so early in the season it could drive you mad.

"We have our targets for every block of six matches. We have two matches to go in the second block and I have no doubt we will kick on and catch up.

"The next game is always the most important one though so it’s important we keep our focus on MK for now.

"They haven't done as well so far as they did last season, but they still have plenty of good players and a manager who insists on a very attractive style of football.

“They usually play three at the back, but they have switched formations further forward so that’s something we have to guard against.

"It should be a good footballing match and one we will do all we can to win.”

After coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Cheltenham on the opening day of the season, Posh have lost their last four League One away matches, albeit against teams who are expected to challenge for promotion.

MK have only won one of four home games, 2-1 against Port Vale, but they won their last League One game, also 2-1 at Oxford United.

Many of the players that carried MK to an unfortunate play-off semi-final defeat against Wycombe Wanders last season have left the club, but they recruited well in the close season with experienced midfielder Bradley Johnson arriving from Blackburn Rovers and forward Will Grigg coming back for a third spell at the club.

Grigg has scored three goals in his five League One starts this season.

Posh are giving late fitness tests to key wide players Joe Ward (foot) and Kwame Poku (groin) who picked up knocks in last week’s 3-0 home win over Port Vale.

Defenders Nathan Thompson and Ronnie Edwards, and striker Jack Marriott, are pushing for recalls.