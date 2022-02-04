Peterborough United manager accepts February will make or break his side’s season, but freshness could work in their favour

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United in action with Conor Hourihane of Sheffield United .Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Once tomorrow’s (February 5, 3pm) FA Cup fourth round tie against QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium is out of the way, struggling Posh are at a Cardiff City side still not free from the threat of the drop themselves on Wednesday (February 9) and then host mid-table Preston North End (February 12) and relegation rivals Reading (February 16) before travelling to next-to-bottom Derby County on February 19.

But Ferguson believes his side will have one major advantage as they start a hectic February schedule that also includes matches at Fulham and at home to Hull City - freshness.

“There’s no no hiding from the fact we are facing a pivotal month,” Ferguson admitted. “And the next four Championship matches could make or break our season.

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United takes on Jack Robinson of Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Let’s be honest. They are winnable games. We would have looked at this month a while back and thought February was going to be vital and so it’s proved