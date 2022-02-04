Peterborough United manager accepts February will make or break his side’s season, but freshness could work in their favour
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits his side are about to embark on a run of games that will make or break the Championship season.
Once tomorrow’s (February 5, 3pm) FA Cup fourth round tie against QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium is out of the way, struggling Posh are at a Cardiff City side still not free from the threat of the drop themselves on Wednesday (February 9) and then host mid-table Preston North End (February 12) and relegation rivals Reading (February 16) before travelling to next-to-bottom Derby County on February 19.
But Ferguson believes his side will have one major advantage as they start a hectic February schedule that also includes matches at Fulham and at home to Hull City - freshness.
“There’s no no hiding from the fact we are facing a pivotal month,” Ferguson admitted. “And the next four Championship matches could make or break our season.
“Let’s be honest. They are winnable games. We would have looked at this month a while back and thought February was going to be vital and so it’s proved
“But what we have got, and it could work in our favour, is freshness throughout the squad. Okay it’s because players haven’t been getting games or have been injured so we will have to manage them carefully and utilise them well, but Bali Mumba, Hayden Coulson, Reece Brown, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Callum Morton will all be very fresh which could be key in such a busy schedule.”