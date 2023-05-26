Joe Ward

It was widely thought Ward would leave London Road when his existing contract expires on June 30, but Posh revealed on Friday they have now offered him a three-year deal and are waiting to hear back from their player.

Ward is entitled to leave on a free transfer and has been free to talk to other clubs since January. He has been linked with Championship sides Hull City, Birmingham City and QPR.

Ward is 27 and is presumably seen as an experienced player who can help nurse a much younger Posh squad through a League One campaign.