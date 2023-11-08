Posh celebrate scoring against Spurs U21. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh may have suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night to end their 13-match unbeaten run but there was some good news as their progression to the EFL Trophy knockout rounds was confirmed.

Posh’s progression was sealed thanks to Cambridge’s 4-1 home win over the Spurs U21s, the side that Posh beat 3-1 last Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means that Spurs, Cambridge and Colchester respectively all sit behind Posh on three points but both Spurs and Cambridge have now completed their group campaigns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge are definitely out but Colchester now need just a point to qualify against Posh when the sides meet on November 21. Posh are expected to make wholesale changes for that match.

Had Spurs won the match then Posh could have still been knocked out but it would have taken a four-goal defeat at the JobServe Community Stadium.

The competition has now been rebranded to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Posh will face the one of the runners-up from one of the 15 other groups in the Southern Section in Round Two.