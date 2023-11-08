Peterborough United make EFL Trophy progression without even playing
Posh may have suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night to end their 13-match unbeaten run but there was some good news as their progression to the EFL Trophy knockout rounds was confirmed.
Posh’s progression was sealed thanks to Cambridge’s 4-1 home win over the Spurs U21s, the side that Posh beat 3-1 last Tuesday.
The result means that Spurs, Cambridge and Colchester respectively all sit behind Posh on three points but both Spurs and Cambridge have now completed their group campaigns.
Cambridge are definitely out but Colchester now need just a point to qualify against Posh when the sides meet on November 21. Posh are expected to make wholesale changes for that match.
Had Spurs won the match then Posh could have still been knocked out but it would have taken a four-goal defeat at the JobServe Community Stadium.
The competition has now been rebranded to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Posh will face the one of the runners-up from one of the 15 other groups in the Southern Section in Round Two.
Posh and Cambridge meet in the league on Saturday with a kick-off time of 12pm.