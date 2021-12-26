Peterborough United make Christmas Eve transfer bids, praise for the backing from the co-owners, still awaiting news on Birmingham trip

Barry Fry (right) and Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

A forward and a full-back are the possible transfer targets after Covid forced Posh to alter their January transfer window plans.

Posh had three loan players from Premier League clubs lined up, but uncertainty surrounding Covid has caused a delay. Several top flight clubs are hanging on to their back-up players as numerous positive Covid tests are leaving their squad short of numbers.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed the bids, but declined to go into details today (December 26).

“For our co-owners to sanction transfer bids at such an uncertain time is just fantastic,” Fry said. “We had hoped to hit the ground running in January as far as new signings were concerned and we still might now.”

Any players signed on January 1 would not be eleigible to play in the scheduled January 3 trip to Bournemouth.

Posh still hadn’t heard if Wednesday’s trip to Birmingham City (December 29, 7.45pm) will go ahead at noon today. City postponed their trip to Fulham on Boxing Day after suffering numerous positive tests, although some of those were believed to be staff members.

Players are now tested every time they attend training so both sets of players were due to be tested today. Posh players take a test and sit in their cars in the car park until they register a negative test enabling them to enter the training ground.