Peterborough United make a point from a trip to Aston Villa
Petreborough United gained an excellent point in their opening Premier League Under 21 Cup tie at Aston Villa on Friday.
Kellan Hickinson’s goal midway through the first-half at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground looked to have won the game for Posh, but the hosts levelled 10 minutes from time.
Posh took the lead against the run of play on 22 minutes after great work from Gabriel Overton inside the box to get to the by-line. He played the ball back to the on-rushingHickinson, who fired into the roof of the net.
Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin had already made two good saves before the coal and Charlie O’Connell had also made a terrific goalline clearance following an errant backpass.
Villa levelled the scores on 81 minutes as a clearance fell to Ruben Shakpoke on the edge of the box and he drilled the ball past Lakin. Lakin had made another great save minutes earlier.
The hosts were inches away from snatching victory in injury time as Shakpoke saw his shot blocked before Taylor-Jay Hart sent a header just over the bar. Tyriek Wright then saw his powerful effort from 25-yards out smash against the post.
Posh: Lakin, Fox, Lamb, O’Connell, Tonge, Titchmarsh, McGlinchey, Hickinson (sub Challinor), Kanu, Darlington (sub Ishola), Overton.
Subs Not Used: West, Dornelly, Trialist.